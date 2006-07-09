Saturday 8 November 2025

Agendia enters accord with Erasmus Medical Center

9 July 2006

Amsterdam, Netherlands-based Agendia BV and the Erasmus Medical Center, University Medical Center Rotterdam (Rotterdam) have signed a license agreement that provides the firm with the exclusive rights to a genetic profile developed by Erasmus MC that predicts resistance to tamoxifen - one of the most widely-used hormonal therapies in breast cancer. Agendia will validate the tamoxifen profile in collaboration with the Netherlands Cancer Institute/Antoni van Leeuwenhoek Hospital. Once validated, the profile can be offered along with Agendia's product MammaPrint to further expand its offering in breast cancer.

The tamoxifen-resistance profile was developed by the group of Els Berns, at the Department of Medical Oncology, Josephine Nefkens Institute, Erasmus MC. She comments on the agreement: "we are pleased that the profile is entering the validation and commercial development track, as this will ensure that our findings can be used to the benefit of large groups of breast cancer patients."

"For Agendia, the tamoxifen-resistance profile is a valuable addition to its MammaPrint genetic profiling service that is used to assess the risk of metastasis in breast cancer patients," says Laura van 't Veer, the firm's chief operating officer and co-inventor of MammaPrint. "Combining the tamoxifen-resistance profile with MammaPrint is a big step towards offering a more complete package to breast cancer patients that allows for reliable prognosis as well as specific advice on the most suitable adjuvant therapy," she added.

