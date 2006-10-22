Agennix' RCC drug gets US FDA orphan status

US biotechnology firm Agennix says that the Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug designation to its oral formulation of Talactoferrin Alfa (talactoferrin; TLF) for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma. The agent is currently in Phase II clinical development for the condition.

The FDA's award adds to fast-track designations it also gave for Agennix' oral TLF solution in first-line non-small cell lung cancer and topical TLF gel in diabetic foot ulcers.