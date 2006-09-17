AGI's loss narrows 12.6% in 1st-half 2006

Ireland's AGI Therapeutics, a specialty drugmaker focused on gastrointestinal disorders, says that, in the first half of the year, its loss narrowed 12.6% on the like, year-ago period, to 2.3 million euros ($2.9 million) with a 50% improvement in loss per share, to 0.04 euros.
R&D expenditure during the period fell 20% to 1.6 million euros as certain Phase II studies completed during the first half of 2006 entered their data analysis phase which is less expensive than data collection. In February, AGI completed its listing on the Alternative Investments Market of the London Stock Exchange and the IEX Market of the Irish Stock Exchange, raising gross proceeds of 42.5 million euros to progress the drugs in its pipeline, which include arverapamil (AGI-003), a mid-stage product for irritable bowel syndrome, and a controlled-release formulation ofomeprazole.
