AGI Thera's espindolol disappoints in IBS

Dublin, Ireland-based AGI Therapeutics, a speciality firm focused on gastrointestinal drug products, says that the preliminary results of a Phase II trial of its espindolol (AGI-001) product candidate for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome did not show overall efficacy of the drug versus placebo when all doses were taken into account. However, they showed a positive response at the highest dose level, which the company believes may indicate a possible pathway for further development of espindolol in this indication.
AGI says it will now undertake a more detailed analysis of the data in consultation with its medical advisory board before deciding whether further clinical evaluation is warranted.
