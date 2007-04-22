AGI Therapeutics reduces losses 17% in 2006

Irish drugmaker AGI Therapeutics has recorded a net loss of 4.3 million euros ($5.8 million), for the full year of 2006, a reduction on the 5.2 million euro deficit it reported in 2005. The firm, which joined the London Stock Exchange's Alternative Investment Market in February 2006 raising 42.5 million euros, is focused on finding new indications for existing drugs. This approach accelerates the R&D and regulatory approval process, and therefore reduces investment risk.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze