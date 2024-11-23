Agouron And Roche To Co-Develop Anticancer Therapies

- Agouron Pharmaceuticals and Roche are to co-develop Agouron's anticancer drugs, Thymitaq, in human trials for the treatment of liver cancer, and AG3340, which will start clinical trials in the third quarter. Agouron expects to receive $78 million in licencing fees, with an upfront payment of $18 million, plus milestone payments. Roche is to take over 80% of development costs, between $80 and $160 million, and will share profits made in the USA and Canada.
