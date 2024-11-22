Agouron's AG1343 shows anti-HIV activity in Phase I trials

- Agouron's protease inhibitor, AG1343, has shown anti-HIV activity in a Phase I study presented at the International Society of Antiviral Research meeting held in Santa Fe, USA, late last month. Eight patients received the drug at a dose of 300mg/day for periods ranging from three to 28 days. One patient had a 99% reduction in HIV RNA and an increase in CD4 cell count of 116/mm3. Data on the other patients was not yet available.
