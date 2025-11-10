Agouron's Viracept: Pilot Phase II Data

Treatment with Agouron's protease inhibitor Viracept (AG1343) resulted in significant reductions in plasma HIV levels in all 30 HIV-infected subjects in a Phase II pilot study presented at the 35th Intersciences Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy in the USA. The drug is being developed by Agouron and Japan Tobacco.
Twice-daily doses of 500mg, 600mg or 750mg of Viracept resulted in average maximum reductions of HIV in blood of 90%, 94% and 93%, respectively. In each dosing group, the average amount of detectable HIV was substantially below pretreatment levels at the end of the four-week study, according to the researchers. Marked improvement or resolution of several HIV-related clinical conditions was also observed in many subjects, they said, and the drug appeared to be safe and well-tolerated.
- Another study presented at ICAAC has suggested that combined administration of the protease inhibitors ritonavir (Abbott; ABT-538) and saquinavir (Roche's Invirase), can prevent the rapid emergence of resistance characteristic of monotherapy with these agents and increase the duration of antiviral activity.
