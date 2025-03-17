Agouron Unveils Common Cold Drug

Agouron Pharmaceuticals has reported preclinical results with a leadcompound in its rhinovirus 3C protease inhibitor program, designed for use in treating patients suffering from colds. While very early, the data suggest that the success achieved by the neuraminidase inhibitors in flu (Marketletter October 5) may also be achievable in this other common respiratory infection.

The lead compound, AG7088, has been selected as a development candidate and human trials of a nasal spray formulation should begin before the end of the year. The objective in trials will be to show that the drug can shorten the duration of symptoms in patients with rhinovirus infection and reduce the severity of primary and secondary symptoms and exacerbations. In the near term, Agouron expects to develop the drug for use in cystic fibrosis patients in whom respiratory infections can have serious consequences, and others at high risk of these infections (eg those with emphysema or chronic bronchitis).

Agouron head of virology Amy Patick presented data at the Intersciences Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy in the USA at the end of last month which showed that AG7088 protected cells in vitro from destruction by 46 different strains of rhinovirus, and was far more active than other experimental agents, such as Sanofi/ViroPharma's pleconaril, which act by other mechanisms. The drug caused a substantial reduction in infectious virus particles released by the cells, even when added late in the course of infection, and also blocked production of interleukin-6 and IL-8, which are thought to be responsible for many of the symptoms of a cold.