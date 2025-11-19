AGRELIN GAINS LIST B CATEGORY IN EU

Roberts Pharmaceutical has reported that its antiplatelet drug, Agrelin (anagrelide HCl), has been accepted by the European Union regulatory authorities as a "list B" product. List B products include those considered to be major therapeutic advances.
The company said that approval for the drug will be sought through the EU concertation procedure. Roberts confirmed that the UK Medicines Control Agency has agreed to act as rapporteur and will assess the relevant sections of the application. If the application is successful, the company will gain simultaneous approval throughout the EU. The company added that the French regulatory authorities would act as co-rapporteur, with responsibility for the preclinical and clinical sections of the application.
