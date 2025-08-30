Saturday 30 August 2025

Agrylin cleared for broader usage by FDA

22 December 1998

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Agrylin (anagrelidehydrochloride), the company's platelet-reducing drug, for use in a wider population base.

It is currently the only drug indicated for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia; the additional indications are for the treatment of polycythemia vera, chronic myelogenous leukemia and other myeloproliferative disorders. Reducing the platelet count in these patients reduces the risk of thrombosis and ameliorates associated symptoms such as heart attack and stroke.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

ITF announces updated long-term data for Duvyzat in DMD
Pharmaceutical
ITF announces updated long-term data for Duvyzat in DMD
29 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Fosun Pharma buys rights for Accro's AC-201 in Greater China
29 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Santhera continues global rollout of Agamree with Indian deal
29 August 2025
Biotechnology
Outlook bleaker after latest Lytenava blow
29 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly takes action to stop UK Mounjaro stockpiling
29 August 2025
Biotechnology
Prothena provides mixed update on PRX012
29 August 2025
Biotechnology
FDA nod for Comirnaty 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccine formulation
29 August 2025

Company Spotlight

Amylyx
A USA-based CNS-focussed biotech company.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze