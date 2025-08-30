Agrylin cleared for broader usage by FDA

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Agrylin (anagrelidehydrochloride), the company's platelet-reducing drug, for use in a wider population base.

It is currently the only drug indicated for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia; the additional indications are for the treatment of polycythemia vera, chronic myelogenous leukemia and other myeloproliferative disorders. Reducing the platelet count in these patients reduces the risk of thrombosis and ameliorates associated symptoms such as heart attack and stroke.