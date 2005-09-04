AHF slams "record-high" price rise for BI's Aptivus

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation has sharply criticized Boehringer Ingelheim's recently-announced price rise for its protease inhibitor Aptivus (tipranavir), noting that the "astronomically high" $13,000-a-year price tag for this one drug makes it the most expensive in its class.

The AHF is "outraged over the exorbitant and seemingly arbitrary" price tag for Aptivus, said Foundation president, Michael Weinstein. "Sadly, such pricing practices are just 'business as usual' for the drug industry and just another step in the dizzying upward climb in drug prices overall, a trend that increasingly endangers access to prescriptions drugs. Such grossly inflated prices reveal an industry out of control and are simply unacceptable," he added.

"Unless drug companies, and/or the industry's federal regulators, can rein in such out-of-control pricing and practices, AHF will lobby, as we have done in the past, to have such drugs placed on prior authorization status through programs like Medi-Cal," said Mr Weinstein.