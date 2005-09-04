AHF slams "record-high" price rise for BI's Aptivus

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation has sharply criticized Boehringer Ingelheim's recently-announced price rise for its protease inhibitor Aptivus (tipranavir), noting that the "astronomically high" $13,000-a-year price tag for this one drug makes it the most expensive in its class.
The AHF is "outraged over the exorbitant and seemingly arbitrary" price tag for Aptivus, said Foundation president, Michael Weinstein. "Sadly, such pricing practices are just 'business as usual' for the drug industry and just another step in the dizzying upward climb in drug prices overall, a trend that increasingly endangers access to prescriptions drugs. Such grossly inflated prices reveal an industry out of control and are simply unacceptable," he added.
"Unless drug companies, and/or the industry's federal regulators, can rein in such out-of-control pricing and practices, AHF will lobby, as we have done in the past, to have such drugs placed on prior authorization status through programs like Medi-Cal," said Mr Weinstein.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze