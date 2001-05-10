AHP's Effexor approved for extended use in USA

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved new labeling forAmerican Home Products' two formulations of venlafaxine, Effexor tablets and Effexor extended-release capsules, covering the prevention of major depressive disorder relapse.

New data presented to the FDA showed that venlafaxine was superior to placebo in preventing relapse, and demonstrated a significant reduction in recurrent episodes, complementary to existing data on the drug in symptom relief.