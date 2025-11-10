AHP To See Profits Of Merger In Next Three Years

Sales targets growth should be elevated and the potential for growing profitability will be driven primarily by the realization of merger synergies over the next three years from American Home Products' acquisition of American Cyanamid, indicated AHP at a meeting with analysts in New York last week to discuss the acquisition and AHP's plans for accelerated growth in the areas of health care and agricultural products.

John Stafford, chairman, president and chief executive of the company said: "we were interested in acquiring a company that would increase our marketing muscle in the health care products arena, add to our research base and provide diversification. Cyanamid adds to the competitiveness of all our health care businesses and gives us a major presence in crop protection products, an attractive new business for AHP."

AHP said that it has developed plans to achieve the merger synergies and is progressing quickly with the implementation of those plans. Total synergy savings are targeted to reach $650 million by the end of 1997. The company also stated that it plans to reduce its debt by $5 billion over the next three years through sales of assets, free cash flow and cash on hand.