Colorado, USA-based biotech Enveda Biosciences, which is using AI to translate nature into new medicines, has announced an oversubscribed $130 million Series C funding round led by Kinnevik and FPV. 22 November 2024
Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies (OCT) today announced the successful completion of 'proof of concept' of its AI-enabled drug discovery asset, which it is developing in collaboration with New York-based tech consultancy, Hypatia AI. 4 November 2024
Dyno Therapeutics has recently announced the formation of a new strategic partnership with Swiss pharma giant Roche to develop adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy vectors to target neurological diseases. 1 November 2024
US artificial intelligence (AI) to gene therapy focussed biotech Dyno Therapeutics today announced its second research collaboration with Roche to develop next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors for gene therapies targeting neurological diseases. 24 October 2024
The UK has launched a new Regulatory Innovation Office (RIO), with the goal of accelerating new technologies, particularly in sectors like biotech and healthcare, by reducing regulatory barriers. 9 October 2024
Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck and US privately-held biotech Iambic Therapeutics today announced a strategic research collaboration to focus on discovery of a small molecule therapeutic for the treatment of migraine. 26 September 2024
USA-based Generate:Biomedicines (Generate) today announced a multi-target collaboration with Swiss pharm giant Novartis to discover and develop protein therapeutics across multiple disease areas. 24 September 2024
Californian companies Gilead Sciences and Genesis Therapeutics have entered into a strategic collaboration to discover and develop novel, small molecule therapies across multiple targets. 10 September 2024
