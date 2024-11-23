Saturday 23 November 2024

Artificial Intelligence

The Pharma Letter Podcast — Episode 29 — How can we use AI to program antibodies?
Biotechnology
The Pharma Letter Podcast — Episode 29 — How can we use AI to program antibodies?
This week, we discuss a novel AI-driven approach to drug development, and its potential to transform the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.   14 November 2024
Biotechnology
FogPharma flips page to reveal new name and AI platform
11 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
OCT inks development deal with ex-Google AI experts, Hypatia AI
4 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA Rare Pediatric Disease designation for BPGbio
4 November 2024
Biotechnology
Roche will aim to tackle gene therapy challenges through Dyno deal
1 November 2024

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
Colorado, USA-based biotech Enveda Biosciences, which is using AI to translate nature into new medicines, has announced an oversubscribed $130 million Series C funding round led by Kinnevik and FPV.   22 November 2024
Biotechnology
The Pharma Letter Podcast — Episode 29 — How can we use AI to program antibodies?
This week, we discuss a novel AI-driven approach to drug development, and its potential to transform the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.   14 November 2024
Biotechnology
FogPharma flips page to reveal new name and AI platform
Privately-held Boston-based biopharma FogPharma has announced a name change and unveiled a new AI-based platform.   11 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
OCT inks development deal with ex-Google AI experts, Hypatia AI
Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies (OCT) today announced the successful completion of 'proof of concept' of its AI-enabled drug discovery asset, which it is developing in collaboration with New York-based tech consultancy, Hypatia AI.   4 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA Rare Pediatric Disease designation for BPGbio
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted a Rare Pediatric disease designation for BPM31510T, an investigational treatment for epidermolysis (EB) from BPGbio.   4 November 2024
Biotechnology
Roche will aim to tackle gene therapy challenges through Dyno deal
Dyno Therapeutics has recently announced the formation of a new strategic partnership with Swiss pharma giant Roche to develop adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy vectors to target neurological diseases.   1 November 2024
Biotechnology
Dyno Therapeutics inks new partnership with Roche
US artificial intelligence (AI) to gene therapy focussed biotech Dyno Therapeutics today announced its second research collaboration with Roche to develop next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors for gene therapies targeting neurological diseases.   24 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
Shaping the future: how cultural transformation fuels digital innovation in UK pharma
An Expert View from Nick Petschek, Managing Director EMEA, Kotter International.   18 October 2024
Biotechnology
Terray Therapeutics closes $120 million financing
California, USA-based biotech Terray Therapeutics, yesterday announced the closing of an oversubscribed Series B funding of $120 million.   18 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
BenevolentAI founder returns as executive chairman amid leadership overhaul
British artificial intelligence specialist BenevolentAI has announced the return of its founder, Ken Mulvany, as executive chairman.   18 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
Latest fundraise points to undiminished appetite for AI in life sciences
California-based AI company Suki has raised $70 million in new funding to accelerate the growth of its AI-powered voice solutions in healthcare.   11 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
Machine learning at heart of insitro and Lilly link-up
Machine learning-enabled drug discovery and development company insitro has announced the execution of three strategic agreements with Eli Lilly.   10 October 2024
Biotechnology
J&J taps Quantum Pharma for AI discovery platform
China’s Quantum Pharmaceuticals has announced a significant licensing agreement between its biologics-focused subsidiary, Ailux Biologics, and Johnson & Johnson.   10 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
UK taps tech for growth with new regulatory initiative
The UK has launched a new Regulatory Innovation Office (RIO), with the goal of accelerating new technologies, particularly in sectors like biotech and healthcare, by reducing regulatory barriers.   9 October 2024
Biotechnology
Evaxion significantly expands vaccine deal with MSD
Evaxion Biotech has entered into an option and license agreement with MSD (tradename of Merck & Co outside of the USA and Canada), for two pre-clinical vaccine candidates.   26 September 2024
Biotechnology
Lundbeck joins forces with Iambic to leverage AI for drug discovery
Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck and US privately-held biotech Iambic Therapeutics today announced a strategic research collaboration to focus on discovery of a small molecule therapeutic for the treatment of migraine.   26 September 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis inks AI collaboration with Generate
USA-based Generate:Biomedicines (Generate) today announced a multi-target collaboration with Swiss pharm giant Novartis to discover and develop protein therapeutics across multiple disease areas.   24 September 2024
Biotechnology
IMU Biosciences seeks growth with new chief executive
British biotech IMU Biosciences has announced key changes to its leadership team as it looks to grow in the field of precision medicine.   17 September 2024
Biotechnology
Gilead and Genesis link up on small molecules
Californian companies Gilead Sciences and Genesis Therapeutics have entered into a strategic collaboration to discover and develop novel, small molecule therapies across multiple targets.   10 September 2024
Biotechnology
Evaxion’s cancer vaccine EVX-01 reports 69% response rate
Danish clinical-stage techbio firm Evaxion Biotech, which is developing AI-Immunology powered vaccines, announced new clinical Phase II data for its lead compound EVX-01.   9 September 2024
Biotechnology
