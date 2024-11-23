AIDS Study Terminated In Children

- A study conducted by the Pediatric AIDS Clinical Trials Group ofthe US National Institutes of Health has been terminated because analysis of the data revealed that HIV-positive children treated with Glaxo Wellcome's Epivir (lamivudine) and Retrovir (zidovudine) had a 70% decrease in the risk of clinical disease progression compared to patients who were administered Bristol-Myers Squibb's Videx (didanosine) as a monotherapy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze