AIDS Vaccine Study Gets Underway In USA

On March 18, the long-awaited and controversial clinical trial of Immune Response's Remune (gp120-depleted inactivated HIV-1 immunogen), the treatment proposed by the late polio-vaccine pioneer Jonas Salk, began in the USA.
Up to 3,000 HIV-infected individuals will participate in the trial, which will involve 50 medical centers across the USA. The lead investigators will be James Kahn of the University of California at San Francisco and Stephen Lagakos of Harvard University.
All those enrolled will have CD4 lymphocyte counts of between 300 and 550/mm3, the level at which opportunistic infections start to appear in HIV-infected individuals. Patients can remain on their current treatments, including the new protease inhibitors, and will get injections of Remune every 12 weeks over the course of the three-year study. The company estimates that enrollment will take about a year.
