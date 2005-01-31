Akesis completes merger

US firm Akesis Pharmaceuticals (Nevada) (formerly known as Liberty Mint) has announced the completion of acquisition of Akesis Pharmaceuticals (Delaware).
On December 9, 2004, Akesis Pharmaceuticals (Nevada) closed the merger of Ann Arbor Acquisition Corp, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Akesis Pharmaceuticals (Nevada), with and into Akesis Pharmaceuticals (Delaware). The Delaware unit is the surviving corporation and is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Nevada group.
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