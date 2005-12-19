Akorn deal with Azad Pharma on three ANDA injectables

US firm Akorn says that it has signed a letter of intent with Azad Pharma AG of Switzerland, to develop and supply three Abbreviated New Drug Application injectable drug products for critical care medicine. The letter anticipates executing a definitive agreement within 90 days on terms and conditions acceptable to both parties.

The three ANDA drug products will focus on the anesthesia and anemia markets, and have a current market size of approximately $900.0 million. Azad will be responsible for the development and manufacturing of all three products. The ANDAs will be held by Akorn and will be exclusively marketed and distributed by the firm in both the USA and Canada.