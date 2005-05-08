Akorn debuts two ophthalmic drug products

Shares in sterile speciality pharmaceutical maker Acorn inched up 1.1% to close at $2.65 on May 3, following the announcement that it has launched two new ophthalmic products, Ciprofloxacin Ophthalmic Solution (ciprofloxacin) 0.3% and Ofloxacin Ophthalmic Solution (ofloxacin) 0.3%, in the USA.

Patent protection for both ophthalmic solution versions has expired and, according to the firm, industry sources indicate their combined market potential exceeds $40.0 million a year.