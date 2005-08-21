Akorn enlists help for unique eye product

Akorn says it has signed a consulting agreement with USA-based Elias Reichel of the New England Eye Center in Boston, Massachusetts, and Brandon Busbee of Retina Vitreous Associates in Nashville, Tennessee, to develop AK-1015, a unique formulation of a therapeutic agent for ophthalmic surgeries or office-based procedures. The firm intends to file an Investigational New Drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration before the end of 2005.
