AKZO 5% PROFITS HIKE

Dutch group Akzo reported a 5% rise in net profit to 205.8 million guilders ($110.9 million), on an equal sales increase to 4.43 billion guilders ($2.39 billion) for the first quarter of 1992. All four of the group's business segments reported better results.
However, Akzo warned that even though the first quarter showed an improvement, it could not make a full-year forecast due to the continuing economic uncertainties in Europe and the USA.
