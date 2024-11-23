Akzo Nobel And Chinese MoH Sign Health Care Agreement

- Netherlands-based Organon Technika, a unit of Akzo Nobel, has signed an agreement with a department of the Chinese Ministry of Health for the cooperation and exchange of ideas in the field of health care, especially environmental protection and safety, technology and medical training. The vice chairman of Akzo Nobel offered the Minister of Health, Cheng Minzhang, a donation to help in the fight against hepatitis in China.
