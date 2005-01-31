Akzo Nobel CEO backs "white biotech" to drive Dutch industry

Akzo Nobel chief executive Hans Wijers has thrown his full support behind proposals to set up a Dutch center of excellence to oversee the various ongoing research initiatives in the field of industrial biotechnology, known as "white biotechnology." Speaking at a special workshop held at the Kluyver Laboratory for Biotechnology, part of Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, Mr Wijers said that white biotechnology - using biotechnology to produce fine and bulk chemicals - had a crucial role to play in further differentiating the Dutch chemicals industry, including Akzo Nobel.

"This form of biotechnology can play an essential role in future R&D and production, not only in our chemicals businesses, but also within our coatings and pharmaceuticals activities. It will fuel further innovation and reduction of costs," he explained, adding: "biotechnology is also helping Akzo Nobel to achieve its sustainability targets."