Akzo Nobel's 4th-qtr and 2004 sales down

Dutch pharmaceuticals, coating and chemicals company Akzo Nobel saw fourth-quarter 2004 sales dip 2.0% to 3.04 billion euros ($3.97 billion) and fall 3.0% to 11.49 billion euros for the full year. Net income declined 14.0% to 90.0 million euros for the year but increased 42.0% to 856.0 million euros for the year.

Pharmaceutical sales for the year were 9.0% lower at 3.25 billion euros, with operating income of 522.0 million euros versus 692.0 million euros in 2003, when an initial payment of 88.0 million euros from Pfizer for the cooperation deal on asenapine was included.