Akzo Nobel to divest Diosynth site

Organon, the human health care business of Dutch firm Akzo Nobel, has announced its intention to divest its Diosynth manufacturing site at Buckhaven, in Scotland. Akzo Nobel acquired the Diosynth plant from UK-based Courtaulds in 1998. Since then, it has continued as a producer of fine chemicals and pharmaceutical active ingredients. In 2004, the site undertook a restructuring exercise following declining sales.

"It has now become clear that retaining this site no longer fits into the strategy of Akzo Nobel," said John Ivinson, managing director of Diosynth. "A decision has therefore been made to divest the site before the end of 2006. The primary task now is to try and find a buyer for the site as a going concern. The people, facilities and systems at Buckhaven are all of the highest standard. It is very regrettable to see the business facing such adverse trading conditions when we know we have an excellent reputation and strong capabilities," he added.