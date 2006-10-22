Akzo's income hits 313M euro for 3rd-qtr

Dutch drug and chemicals firm Akzo Nobel says that its third quarter 2006 income was 313.0 million euros ($392.0 million), representing 79% growth on the year-earlier comparable period. The firm added that the increase had been driven by a 6% hike in revenues, which hit 3.44 billion euros, as well as incidental benefits of 97.0 million euros.

Akzo chief executive Hans Wijers explained that the success of Organon, the firm's biotechnology unit, had played a major role in driving revenues. Turnover at Organon grew 6% to 626.0 million euros, with the monthly contraceptive NuvaRing (etonogestrel/ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring) achieving sales of 53.0 million, which represents 66% autonomous growth. The company also reported that another of its contraceptive products, Puregon (follitropin beta injection), saw 1% growth, contributing 87.0 million euros to its earnings. In addition, the group said that it had seen 8% growth of its pharmaceutical ingredients business to 56.0 million euros.

The company added that sales of several Organon products had declined during the reported period, specifically: the antidepressant Remeron (mirtazapine), which suffered a 10% drop to 61.0 million euros; and the osteoporosis treatment Livial (tibolone), which contributed 38.0 million euros, down around 2%. The parent company has indicated that it will separate the Organon business (Marketletter August 21).