Akzo's Organon expects one NDA filing a year from its R&D pipeline

Dutch drugmaker and chemicals firm Akzo Nobel says that its pharmaceuticals division, Organon, will attempt to complete at least one major regulatory filing per year from its pipeline of developmental products. The announcement was made by Akzo board member and president of Organon, Toon Wilderbeek, at the company's analyst's briefing in London, UK, on March 27.

Mr Wilderbeek said that Akzo had focused on revitalizing its pharmaceuticals business in an effort to return it to consistent growth. He added that, "with four products in our core therapeutic areas currently in Phase III clinical trials, two files submitted and a further eight compounds in Phase II," the company was well placed to unlock the value in its promising pipeline.

Emphasises its regulatory program