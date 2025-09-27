AL-S Pharma

Its lead program is AP-101, a human antibody designed to selectively bind and neutralize misfolded SOD1 protein, a key driver of ALS pathology. AP-101 has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. FDA, the European Medicines Agency, and Swissmedic.

AP-101 has been evaluated in a Phase II randomized, placebo-controlled trial enrolling both sporadic ALS patients and individuals with SOD1 mutations. The 24-week blinded study included 52 sporadic ALS patients and 21 SOD1 mutation carriers, followed by an open-label extension. Trial data indicated a favorable safety profile and clinical activity, supporting the program’s advancement toward late-stage development.

The company was founded in 2016 through a collaboration between Neurimmune and TVM Capital Life Science, with financing provided by these founders and by the TVM Life Science Innovation I fund.

The leadership team includes Professor Dr. Angela Genge, Chief Medical Officer, a neurologist with extensive experience in ALS clinical research who previously served as global principal investigator for AP-101 studies and director of the ALS Global Centre of Excellence at McGill University.