Albania: Drug Price Reimbursements

Albania's Institute of Health Care Insurance says that new duties ondrug imports and unfavorable exchange rate charges have raised drug prices 50% this year, reports the Albanian Telegraphic Agency. This is straining its finances, but so far there have been no price rises to consumers.

Since May 15, the Institute has reimbursed consumers 38%-99% of the cost of drugs on the essential list. 100%-reimbursed are cancer and tuberculosis drugs, and drugs for children aged under a year.