Albanian Drug Price Increases

The retail prices of medicines and medical products in Albania rose 4.1% in the first quarter of 1994 over first-quarter 1993, reports the Institute for Statistics. This was mainly due to rises in the prices of antibiotics and aspirin of 7.1% and 6.8% respectively. And in June, prices of medicines and health care products rose 4.1% over the levels seen in May, reports the Albanian Telegraphic Agency.