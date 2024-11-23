Albanian Exports

- Exports of medicinal plants and herbs by private sector Albanian companies to Russia showed little change in the first half of this year, as compared with the same period in 1993, reports the Albanian Telegraphic Agency. These exports are believed to be worth up to $100,000 a year, it adds.
