Albany Molecular renews alliance with Lilly

Albany Molecular Research has announced a new drug discovery research agreement with Eli Lilly, continuing an ongoing relationship between the two US companies that began in 1998.
Under the terms of the deal, AMR will provide fee-for-service chemistry research on projects in strategic therapeutic areas identified by Lilly. Although specific financial details were not disclosed, the contract includes fee-for-service provisions and is a continuation of a recently-expired agreement.
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