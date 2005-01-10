Alcon files Retaane in Europe and USA

Texas, USA-based world leader in eye care Alcon says it has filed a Marketing Authorisation Application with the European Medicines Agency and a New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration for Retaane (anecortave acetate for depot suspension) 15mg. The firm is seeking approval of the agent for the treatment of patients with subfoveal choroidal neovascularization due to age-related macular degeneration.
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