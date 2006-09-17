Alcon increases share repurchase program

Alcon, the world's leading eye care company with sales of $4.4 billion in 2005, says that its board of directors has approved the repurchase of up to an additional 5.0 million shares of the firm's outstanding common stock.

Including this and prior authorizations, the company now has authority to buy back up to around 5.1 million shares. The share repurchase program is designed to reduce dilution caused by the exercise of employee stock options.