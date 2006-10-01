Friday 22 November 2024

Alcon's Travatan OKed by FDA for glaucoma and OH

1 October 2006

Texas, USA-based Alcon says that the Food and Drug Administration has approved Travatan Z (travoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.004% for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, who are intolerant of or insufficiently responsive to other intraocular pressure lowering medications.

The product is a new formulation that eliminates benzalkonium chloride from Alcon's existing Travatan solution and replaces BAK with SOFZIA, a robust ionic-buffered preservative system that is gentle to the ocular surface. Alcon developed this BAK-free version of Travatan because long-term use of topical solutions containing BAK may compromise the ocular surface and exacerbate conditions such as dry eye.

"Because almost 40% of glaucoma patients suffer from ocular surface disease, Travatan Z is an advance in therapy which we believe will now enable doctors to address an unmet need of many glaucoma patients," said Kevin Buehler, Alcon's senior vice president, USA and chief marketing officer.

