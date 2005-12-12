Alder enters Ab R&D accord with S-P

Alder Biopharmaceuticals, a USA-based antibody therapeutics company, has entered a broad collaborative alliance with US drug major Schering-Plough to use the former's proprietary yeast production system and high-throughput antibody selection platform to identify and produce antibodies more rapidly and cost-effectively.
Under the terms of the deal, Alder will work on up to 10 Schering-Plough antibody products, where the latter will provide either the antibody sequence or the antigen and Alder will provide a unique proprietary antibody expressing strain or, in the case of the selection system, both the antibody and the strain, in return for milestone payments related to successful advancement, research support and future royalties on sales of resulting products. Further financial details were not disclosed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze