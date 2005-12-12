Alder enters Ab R&D accord with S-P

Alder Biopharmaceuticals, a USA-based antibody therapeutics company, has entered a broad collaborative alliance with US drug major Schering-Plough to use the former's proprietary yeast production system and high-throughput antibody selection platform to identify and produce antibodies more rapidly and cost-effectively.

Under the terms of the deal, Alder will work on up to 10 Schering-Plough antibody products, where the latter will provide either the antibody sequence or the antigen and Alder will provide a unique proprietary antibody expressing strain or, in the case of the selection system, both the antibody and the strain, in return for milestone payments related to successful advancement, research support and future royalties on sales of resulting products. Further financial details were not disclosed.