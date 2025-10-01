Alexion C5 Inhibitor

Alexion has completed a Phase I trial of its complement C5 inhibitor, 5G1.1-SC, which has revealed that it is safe and well-tolerated up to a dose of 2mg/kg. At the highest dose, 12-hour inhibition of the complement cascade was achieved. The product is the first single-chain antibody to enter a human trial. A Phase I/II trial in cardiopulmonary bypass patients is now ongoing.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze