Alexion reports strong Ph III eculizumab data

The USA's Alexion Pharmaceuticals has reported positive results from a pivotal Phase III placebo-controlled, 87-patient, randomized efficacy trial using eculizumab in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria patients.

The firm says that all pre-specified primary and secondary endpoints in the international trial were achieved with statistical significance. The pre-specified, co-primary endpoints of median transfusion rate and hemoglobin stabilization over six months were achieved. Transfusion rates fell from 10 units/patient with placebo to 0 units/patient with eculizumab (p<0.000000001), while hemoglobin stabilization was achieved by 49% of patients on the drug versus 0% for those on placebo (p<0.0000001).

Leonard Bell, Alexion chief executive, said that the firm is continuing with its ongoing SHEPHERD study of the agent and is "targeting submission of marketing applications for eculizumab in PNH during the second half." If approved, the blood disorder drug will be sold as Soliris, the firm stated.