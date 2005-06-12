Alexion's 3rd-qtr loss leaps on soaring costs

USA-based Alexion Pharmaceuticals saw its net loss shoot up for the third quarter of 2005 as the impact of a slight decrease in sales was magnified by burgeoning operating expenses. The company incurred a net loss of $32.5 million, or $1.16 per common share, versus a net loss of $15.2 million, or $0.69 per common share, recorded for the same three-month period in 2004.
Revenues slipped to $151,000 from $168,000 as a direct result of a drop in research and support payments from Procter & Gamble Pharmaceuticals following completion of the two acute myocardial infarction Phase II trials COMMA & COMPLY in 2002, which were funded by the latter, as well as completion of the government research grants.
Total operating expenses for the quarter leapt to $29.8 million from $14.4 million, as R&D expenses rocketed 131% to $25.0 million, primarily due to costs relating to four ongoing Phase III studies of pexelizumab and eculizumab, higher payroll and benefits costs to support enrollment and increased manufacturing expenses.
