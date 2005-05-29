Alexion's eculizumab bolstered by study

A new study conducted by the USA's Alexion Pharmaceuticals suggests that treatment with an anti-C5 complement blocking antibody significantly reduces the bronchial inflammation and airway constriction that prompts asthma's hallmark symptoms: shortness of breath, chest tightness and wheezing.

The Lexington, Massachusetts-headquartered firm believes that these results may help position eculizumab, its lead antibody drug, which is currently in late-stage clinical trials, as a candidate treatment for severe asthma.