Alexion Updates On Gene Therapy Progress

Progress in the preclinical development of immune-protected, injectable murine retroviral vector particles at Alexion Pharmaceuticals has been presented at a biotechnology meeting in Colorado, USA.
Alexion's proprietary technology makes feasible the direct delivery of retroviral gene therapy vectors for in vivo human gene therapy by using immunoprotective factors which, for the first time, allow the vectors to survive in human blood, according to Stephen Squinto, Alexion's vice president of research, molecular sciences. The company has found that naturally-occurring anticarbohydrate antibodies work in conjunction with certain elements of the complement system to clear murine retroviruses.
Alexion has developed a series of novel murine packaging cell lines, which have been genetically engineered so that they down-regulate the expression of a surface antigen, called alphaGal, on the surface of the viral particles so they can avoid immune surveillance. In addition, Dr Squinto described company research looking at using soluble inhibitors of complement activity for co-administration with retroviral vectors to prevent vector destruction. Alexion is seeking collaborations with gene therapy companies which are interested in using these discoveries, said company president Leonard Bell.
