Alfacell begins Onconase trials

Alfacell Corp of the USA has initiated a multicenter, open label, Phase I/II trial to evaluate its cytotoxic ribonuclease drug Onconase (rapirnase) in patients with the most common form of lung cancer, non-small cell lung cancer. At present, lung cancer has a five-year survival rate of just 15% and, with one million new cases of NSCLC diagnosed each year, the annual market for treatments is projected to exceed $4.0 billion by 2012. Alfacell says it hopes to use the results from the first part of the trial to extend the clinical program to the evaluation of Onconase in esophageal and refractory breast cancers.
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