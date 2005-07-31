Alfacell sells RNase drug rights to NITD

New Jersey, USA-headquartered Alfacell Corp says it has signed a Material Transfer Agreement with the Singapore-based Novartis Institute for Tropical Diseases for the former's novel ribonuclease antiviral drug candidate, AC 03-636.
The terms of the agreement state that NITD obtains the rights from Alfacell to conduct in vitro assessment using cell-based assays to evaluate the activity of AC 03-636 in Dengue fever, with the possibility of subsequent in vivo studies in animal models. The US group has also agreed to provide technical assistance for all trials conducted by NITD. Financial terms were not were revealed.
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