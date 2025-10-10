Algen Biotechnologies

The company combines CRISPR gene modulation and machine learning to identify and validate new therapeutic targets, with a focus on immunology and inflammation. Its proprietary discovery engine, AlgenBrain, models disease biology by linking RNA-level changes in human cells to functional outcomes, aiming to improve translational accuracy in early drug discovery.

In October 2025, Algen announced a multi-target research partnership with AstraZeneca. Under the agreement, AstraZeneca obtained rights to develop and commercialize therapies from several immunology programs discovered using AlgenBrain. Algen will receive up to $555 million in total payments, including an undisclosed upfront sum, near-term research funding, and potential development, regulatory, and commercial milestones.

The company was founded by Dr. Chun-Hao Huang (CEO) and Christine Du, MBA (Chief Business Officer), both alumni of Jennifer Doudna’s laboratory at UC Berkeley. Algen’s leadership also includes Dr. Jeff Whitten as Chief Scientific Officer.