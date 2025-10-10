Algen Biotechnologies

The company combines CRISPR gene modulation and machine learning to identify and validate new therapeutic targets, with a focus on immunology and inflammation. Its proprietary discovery engine, AlgenBrain, models disease biology by linking RNA-level changes in human cells to functional outcomes, aiming to improve translational accuracy in early drug discovery.
In October 2025, Algen announced a multi-target research partnership with AstraZeneca. Under the agreement, AstraZeneca obtained rights to develop and commercialize therapies from several immunology programs discovered using AlgenBrain. Algen will receive up to $555 million in total payments, including an undisclosed upfront sum, near-term research funding, and potential development, regulatory, and commercial milestones.
The company was founded by Dr. Chun-Hao Huang (CEO) and Christine Du, MBA (Chief Business Officer), both alumni of Jennifer Doudna’s laboratory at UC Berkeley. Algen’s leadership also includes Dr. Jeff Whitten as Chief Scientific Officer.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze