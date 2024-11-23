Algerian/Danish Pharma Firms Deal

Four Algerian pharmaceutical companies - Enapharm, Enopharm, Ecno-pharm and Saidal - have signed an agreement with Novo Nordisk of Denmark establishing a joint pharmaceutical comp-any called Aldaph, the Algerian-Danish Pharmaceutical Company, according to the APS news agency.

The new company will produce and market pharmaceutical products made by Novo Nordisk. 60% of the venture's capital will be held by Novo Nordisk and 40% by the four Algerian companies.