Alifar Hails Argentina's Patent Law As A success

Argentina's new patent law was hailed as a success and an example to other Latin American countries, at the 10th Latin American pharmaceutical industry symposium in the Dominican Republic (Marketletter June 26). Jose Plubins, a member of the executive council of Alifar, the umbrella organization for the national drug industries of Latin America, said the law passed by Congress in May (Marketletters passim) is in the interests of the country, its people and industry. He said that Latin American countries do not want to contravene international laws but they do want to be listened to, and that is their right.

Latin American industry is currently under threat, said Milqueya Portes, president of Infadomi, the national pharmaceutical industry association of the Dominican Republic. She said that multinational drug companies are pressurizing the region's governments to adopt new patent legislation, but the health of the region's population should not be threatened by monopolistic and anticompetitive practices.

Mr Plubins reiterated this by saying that the region's indigenous drug industries have a wealth of knowledge and experience, and that the governments of Latin America should consult with them and draw on their expertise when drawing up these laws. He gave the example of his own country, Chile, to illustrate what can happen when a patent law is passed through pressure from outside influences. Chile was told that new patent legislation would bring investment to the industry. the reality, he said, is that investment has been withdrawn from the country and pharmaceutical plants have been closed.