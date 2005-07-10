Alimta and Gemzar herald a new era of patient-centered cancer care, says Lilly

US drug major Eli Lilly presented new data on its approved anticancer drugs Alimta (pemextred) and Gemzar (gemcitabine) demonstrating attractive side-effect profiles, at a press briefing during the 11th annual World Conference on Lung Cancer, held in Barcelona, Spain. On the back of this, Edmundo Muniz, vice president of Lilly's oncology platform, emphasized his firm's commitment to the patient's experience of treatment.
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