Alizyme and FDA agree renzapride trial design

UK drugmaker Alizyme and the US Food and Drug Administration have agreed the design of a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for renzapride in constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome in the USA. The multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, efficacy study will enroll up to 1,700 women with c-IBS being treated over a 12-week period. The primary endpoint will be to assess whether renzapride 4mg once daily or 2mg twice daily is more effective than placebo in providing symptomatic relief. Patient recruitment is scheduled to start in the fourth quarter and results should be available in the first half of 2007, Alizyme noted.
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