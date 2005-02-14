Alizyme anti-obesity drug trials begin

Alizyme of the UK has filed an Investigational New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration for clinical trials of its weight-loss drug candidate ATL-962.
The trial is a randomized double-blind, parallel-group, repeat-dose pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic study. Approximately 80 obese subjects will be enrolled to provide data on fecal fat levels, safety and tolerability. The company expects results by the end of 2005. Meantime, in Europe, patient recruitment is ongoing for a Phase IIb clinical trial of ATL-962 in obese diabetics. This study is also expected to report at the end of 2005.
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